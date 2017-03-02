15-year-old girl reported missing from Cypress area

Maranda Rene Feuer
Maranda Rene Feuer
By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Mar 02 2017 02:11PM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 03:13PM CST

CYPRESS, Texas (FOX 26) - The Harris County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public to find 15-year-old Maranda Rene Feuer, who was last seen at around 12 p.m. Thursday leaving from her home on Winding Oak Court in the Cypress area riding in a white four-door Lexus GS450 with Texas license plate number DR4 YER.

Feuer is described as standing at a height of 5-feet f-inches tall and weighing 95 pounds. She wore a colored top and gray sweat pants.

Anyone with information about the case should contact the HCSO missing persons unit by phone at 713-755-7427.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories