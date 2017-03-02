Gator catches huge fish at Trinity golf course

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 02 2017 07:48PM CST

Updated:Mar 02 2017 09:03PM CST

TRINITY (FOX 13) - Florida golf courses are known all over the world as some of the best. They're also getting a reputation for their wildlife - especially alligators. 

A Pinellas County woman now has her own "Florida golf course gator" story to tell after one walked by her carrying a huge fish in its jaws. 

Norma Respess was at Seven Springs Golf and Country Club when she saw the alligator carrying a fish of almost the same size.

Golfers watched as the alligator sauntered across a golf cart path and into to a water hazard.

"That's amazing, I've never seen that before," Norma can be heard saying from behind the camera.

"Wow! What a shot! He's holding onto that fish! Amazing!" the golfer said.

"I'm glad you got the fish," she said.

And then, the alligator makes its way to the pond for a very large meal.


