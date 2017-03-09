Missing girl, 5, found begging for food in Queens

A five-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was found hungry and alone at a supermarket in Far Rockaway, Queens Wednesday night, according to police. (Photo provided by NYPD)
A five-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was found hungry and alone at a supermarket in Far Rockaway, Queens Wednesday night, according to police. (Photo provided by NYPD)
By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Mar 09 2017 07:15AM CST

Updated:Mar 09 2017 01:09PM CST

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A five-year-old girl has been reunited with her family after she was found hungry and alone at a supermarket in Far Rockaway, Queens Wednesday night, according to police.

Essiah Miller was begging for food at the Three Brothers Meat Market on Central Ave. at about 6:30 p.m.

An employee immediately contacted police after realizing that she was alone.

Cops arrived and discovered that Essiah had been dropped off at her home by a day care worker who did not make sure an adult was in the house, said police.

Trimeka Crum, 35, of Queens, was arrested and charged with acting in a manner injurious to a child.

Essiah is is in good health. She was handed over to her guardian, an aunt.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories