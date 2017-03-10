Fire crews perform dramatic rescue of woman trapped beneath train

Posted:Mar 10 2017 11:25PM CST

Updated:Mar 12 2017 12:36AM CST

COMMERCE, CA (CNS/FOX 11) - A car collided with a freight train Friday evening in Commerce, trapping a woman in the vehicle, which was wedged beneath the train.
  
The crash was reported at 6:01 p.m. in the 3500 block of Garfield Avenue, near Slauson Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
  
Firefighters used heavy equipment to cut the woman from the wreckage and she was freed and on her way to County-USC Medical Center by 6:37 p.m., according to a dispatch supervisor.

The woman suffered minor injuries, authorities said.


