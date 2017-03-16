WATCH: Air Force Major surprises son at school for emotional reunion

Posted:Mar 16 2017 02:27PM CDT

Updated:Mar 16 2017 07:16PM CDT

METHACTON, PA (WTXF) - United States Air Force Major John Salotti is happy to be home from duty in Kuwait. His first order of business now that he is home was to surprise his son, Owen, at his school.

Thursday, Major Salotti and his family gathered at Arrowhead Elementary School in Methacton, where Owen's class was awaiting a 'mystery reader.'

Owen's teacher calmed the class and introduced their mystery reader, Major Salotti!

Major Salotti walked into the room with a smile on his face, greeting his son, who had no luck trying to hide his smile from his classmates!

As a C130 pilot, Major Salotti has been based at Pope Air Force Base in North Carolina, Warren AFB in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and currently at Malstrom AFB in Great Falls Montana. His previous deployments have included Germany, Iraq, Kabul, Qatar, and most recently, Kuwait. Major Salotti is also a Methacton graduate.

As an added symbol of respect for Major Salotti, the students at Arrowhead were dressed in red, white, and blue for 'patriotic' day.

Welcome home Major! 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories