WATCH: Teddy the therapy dog visits patients on St. Paddy's Day

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 17 2017 04:55PM CDT

Updated:Mar 17 2017 04:55PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Teddy the therapy dog was spending some time at the hospital spreading a bit of Irish luck around this St. Patrick's Day.

Teddy was decked out in his St. Paddy's Day best while visiting patients at IU Health Arnett in Lafayatte, Indiana.

The fluffy pup even handed out some pup paw pops with his handler.

Teddy's owner says they both love spreading cheer to their patients as well as sharing the importance of therapy dogs. "Oh, he loves it. He knows he's something special when I dress him up. I dress him up for every holiday and the patients really get a charge out of that," said Bob Feuer, Teddy's owner and handler. 


