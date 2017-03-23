London terror attack: Killer identified as 52-year-old Khalid Masood

Posted:Mar 23 2017 04:36PM CDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 05:37PM CDT

(FOX NEWS) - The man behind the deadly rampage that left at least 5 people dead, including a police officer, outside of London’s Parliament building was identified as 52-year-old Khalid Masood.

London police said Masood was born in Kent, England and they believe he was most recently living in the West Midlands, which includes the central city of Birmingham.

Masood, who died Wednesday after police shot him on Parliament grounds, was known to authorities and had a range of previous convictions for assaults, including grievous bodily harm, possession of offensive weapons and public order offenses.

