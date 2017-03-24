WATCH: Heroic friend saves student from choking News WATCH: Heroic friend saves student from choking Video released of a student choking while sitting at the lunch table in Wisconsin shows the heroic efforts of his friend to save him.

It happened at Central High School in La Crosse.

The school district said Will Olson began choking and at first his friends don't realize what's happening. Then, Olson signals that he's choking and video shows his friend, freshman Ian Brown, jumping in and doing the Heimlich Maneuver.

Brown learned the Heimlich as part of his first aid training as a Police Explorer with the La Crosse Police Department.

It worked, and the video shows Olsen breathing and taking a drink of water, the group of friends in disbelief over what just happened.

