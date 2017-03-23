Cat stuck in peanut butter jar gives birth to 4 kittens before dying

Posted:Mar 23 2017 09:35PM CDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 10:07PM CDT

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - A stray cat with its head stuck inside a peanut butter jar has been euthanized, but there's a silver lining to this sad story. The cat gave birth to a litter of kittens before she died.

Riverside County Animal Services in California released new pictures and video of the cat they nicknamed Skippy.

 The cat gave birth on Tuesday to four kittens – named Peanut, Butter, Jelly and Honey.

 Skippy was first found on Monday by a local resident who called animal services to help free the cat with its head stuck in a plastic peanut butter container.

 An animal services officer used a Leatherman multi-tool device to cut off the plastic, but Skippy was already dehydrated and suffering from a maggot infestation in her ears.

 Hours after she gave birth, Skippy's health worsened and she had to be put down. But animal care workers say they have been bottle-feeding the kittens to ensure their survival.

Volunteers are now caring for the newborn kittens and hope they can be ready for adoption soon. 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories