Nearly a million pounds of breaded chicken products recalled

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 02:26PM CDT

Updated:Mar 24 2017 02:26PM CDT

OK Food, Inc. is recalling nearly a million pounds of breaded chicken products that could be contaminated with metal pieces.

The breaded chicken products were produced between December 19, 2016 and March 7, 2017 and sold under various brands, including Save A Lot and WalMart's Great Value.

VIEW LABELS AND PDF

OK Foods, Inc. received five complaints from consumers saying that metal objects were found in the products and by inspection personnel. The company says the objects came from metal conveyor belting.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported.

Anyone who has these products is asked to discard them or return them to the place where they were purchased.

Consumers can call 479-312-2409 with any questions. 

MORE INFO. 


