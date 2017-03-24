RaeLynn donates funds to Texas Children's Hospital

By: Lindsey Henry, FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Mar 24 2017 11:04PM CDT

Updated:Mar 25 2017 09:25PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A famous country music star made her way to Houston on Friday afternoon for more than just a performance. RaeLynn, who was first introduced on "The Voice," visited Texas Children's Hospital to present the very first donation of $10,000 dollars to The RaeLynn Diabetes Fund.

Mayor Sylvester Turner also visited the hospital to meet RaeLynn and present her with a plaque officially declaring March 24 as Raelynn Day for the City of Houston.

The singer is originally from Baytown and went to Texas Children's Hospital for years as a child when she was first diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 12.

"It's something dear to my heart and there are a lot of kids that get really lost in finding out that they have Type 1 diabetes, that they lose their passion to do things and I wanted to show them that it's okay to have Type 1 diabetes and still live your life and have a healthy full life", explains RaeLynn.

"This is a very special day, not just for RaeLynn, but for the fact that she's bringing attention to Type 1 diabetes, helping educate people about it", says Mayor Turner.

RaeLynn also performed a few songs from her new album "Wild Horse" for patients at the hospital. "Wild Horse" was released Friday.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories