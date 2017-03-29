NJ students planned Sandy Hook-style elementary school attack, police say

Two New Jersey students were arrested this week after allegedly planning a Sandy Hook-style massacre at their former elementary school, police announced Tuesday.

Officers searched the homes of the two students and did not discover any weapons; however, they said that the attack planning was in its early stages and was considered a credible threat. Both students are from Eastside High School in Paterson.

This came on the heels of another report of a planned attack by students in Mainland Regional High School. Students there had allegedly assembled a "kill list" and had plans to bomb the school in Linwood last week, authorities said. 

One male and one female student planned to carry out the Paterson attack at New Roberto Clemente School. Their names were not released by the police, but both have been charged with making terrorist threats, according to a report in the Paterson Press.

