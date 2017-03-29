Tornado damage in southwest Houston

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Mar 29 2017 11:14AM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 04:01PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - A National Weather Service storm survey confirms EF-1 tornado damage at the Azalea Place Apartments complex on Bissonnet Street near Renwick Drive in southwest Houston.

A tornado stuck Barbours Cut and caused some shipping containers to fly around. One of the containers fell on top of a truck and two people were injured as a result, Barbours Cut police have confirmed. One of the injured people refused to be treated by emergency medical services staff and the second person was taken to a nearby hospital. 

A tornado warning expired at 3:30 p.m. for Harris and Chambers counties in southeast Texas, but a tornado watch remains in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday for Chambers, Galveston and Liberty counties.

A flash flood warning is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Wednesday for Harris and Chambers counties, until 7 p.m. for Liberty County.

A flood advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Wednesday for Harris, Chambers and Liberty counties.


