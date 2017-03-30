Drexel professor wanted to 'vomit' after service member given courtesy on plane

Posted:Mar 30 2017 02:40PM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 02:40PM CDT

An anti-white Drexel professor said he was disgusted a fellow traveler gave up their seat for a uniformed member of the military.

Then it was time for the rest of the Internet to register its disgust.

The Twitter backlash was swift for George Ciccariello, a visiting researcher at the National Autonomous University of Mexico who had a bad taste in his mouth after witnessing a kind act.

“Some guy gave up his first class seat for a uniformed soldier. People are thanking him. I’m trying not to vomit or yell about Mosul,” Ciccariello tweeted on March 26.

