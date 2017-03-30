Does your web traffic pass through an NSA listening point?

Posted:Mar 30 2017 03:26PM CDT

Updated:Mar 30 2017 03:26PM CDT

An internet mapping tool can show where your web traffic passes through suspected NSA listening points, according to its creators.

Developed by privacy advocates in Canada, IXmaps, or “Internet Exchange Maps,” aims to help internet users and researchers learn about the surveillance and privacy issues associated with internet routing.

“The original goal was to investigate NSA surveillance of internet traffic and be able to determine which internet routes pass through interception sites,” Andrew Clement, Professor Emeritus at the University of Toronto, who leads the IXmaps project, told Fox News via email.

The project, which started in 2008, was initially developed to show Canadian citizens how their data travels across the web, although users in other countries, such as the U.S., are also harnessing the tool.

