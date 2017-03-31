Violent crash kills driver at toll booth on Sam Houston Tollway

By: FOX26Houston.com staff

Posted:Mar 31 2017 07:32AM CDT

Updated:Mar 31 2017 04:35PM CDT

HOUSTON (FOX 26) - Authorities say a driver was killed when a crash propelled a vehicle into the back of a pickup truck on the West Sam Houston Tollway. The deadly accident occurred at the toll booth located at West Little York and Beltway 8 on the southbound side. 

According to investigators, a man driving a Dodge Durango lost control for some unknown reason.  He reportedly slammed into the back of a car waiting to pay the toll. The driver waiting to pay toll was tragically killed.

The driver of the Durango was then transported to the hospital with unknown injuries. Authorities did say there was beer in the his truck. A blood draw was taken to determine if alcohol might have been a factor.  Authorities are now trying to repair the booth.

 


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories