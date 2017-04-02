Wife of teacher with Tennessee Amber Alert teen files for divorce

The ex-Tennessee school teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student is being sued for divorce by his wife of 31 years.

Jill Cummins filed the divorce petition against Tad Cummins, 50, in Tennessee, WHNT-TV reported Friday. She cites irreconcilable differences in the court filing, the station reported. She also accuses Cummins of inappropriate marital conduct.

Cummins, 50 and the girl, Elizabeth Thomas, were reported missing on March 13 from Culleoka, a Tennessee community about 60 miles south of Nashville. Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Jill Cummins says in court papers that she married her husband in July 1985 and that she has not spoken to him since the day he and Elizabeth disappeared.

