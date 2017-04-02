Wife of teacher with Tennessee Amber Alert teen files for divorce

Posted:Apr 02 2017 02:33PM CDT

Updated:Apr 02 2017 02:33PM CDT

The ex-Tennessee school teacher accused of kidnapping a 15-year-old student is being sued for divorce by his wife of 31 years.

Jill Cummins filed the divorce petition against Tad Cummins, 50, in Tennessee, WHNT-TV reported Friday. She cites irreconcilable differences in the court filing, the station reported. She also accuses Cummins of inappropriate marital conduct.

Cummins, 50 and the girl, Elizabeth Thomas, were reported missing on March 13 from Culleoka, a Tennessee community about 60 miles south of Nashville. Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Jill Cummins says in court papers that she married her husband in July 1985 and that she has not spoken to him since the day he and Elizabeth disappeared.

Read more on FOX NEWS


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories