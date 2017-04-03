WATCH: Young basketball player without arms sinks three pointer at the buzzer

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 03 2017 04:31PM CDT

Updated:Apr 03 2017 04:31PM CDT

BOCA RATON, Fla. - In one of the most inspirational moments in youth basketball, an eighth grader sank a three-point shot at the buzzer in Boca Raton, Florida, but that's not the inspiring part. Jamarion Styles has no arms.

The 13-year-old made the three pointer as his team and the crowd erupted in a video caught on cell phone by Spencer Vogel that has since gone viral.

Styles, who made shot after shot at the basketball game at Eagles Landing Middle School, lost his arms to a bacterial infection when he was eight-months-old, but that hasn't stopped him from playing sports. 

Styles says he loves basketball, but football is his main sport, and he loves to play the drums. "He’s inspirational too,” teammate Mark Steig told FOX affiliate WSVN. “He gives us hope, you know?” 

"I think he plays just like everyone else," Steig said.  “He goes through it. He has no excuses.”

Styles says he dreams of playing in the NFL.

WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories