Hero Con Ed worker saves man from subway tracks

By: FOX5NY.COM STAFF

Posted:Apr 03 2017 08:25PM CDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 09:23PM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NEWS) - An off-duty Con Edison worker is a true hero. Jonathan Kulig rescued a man who fell onto the tracks at the 3rd Avenue station on the L line in Manhattan on Saturday evening, according to the utility.

Cell phone video shot by Parker Van Degraas shows the engineer pick up the man, shove him on the platform, and then climb out.

Con Edison said that Kulig actually jumped onto the tracks from the 8th Avenue-bound side and crossed all the tracks (hopping over two electrified third rails) just to get to the man, who was lying on the Brooklyn-bound side.

A crowd gathered around them while someone called 911.

Medics brought the man to Healthplex to be treated for trauma, the FDNY said. Doctors said his injuries are not critical.

Kulig told Fox 5 News that he doesn't think of himself as a hero. He said he just did what he had to do to help the man.

