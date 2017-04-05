Dog found in trash compactor on Lower East Side

A Chihuahua was found in a trash compactor at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, according to police. The dog was apparently thrown down a trash chute. It was discovered the morning of March 30. Photo provided by NYPD.
 
Posted:Apr 05 2017 07:40AM CDT

Updated:Apr 05 2017 08:06AM CDT

NEW YORK (FOX 5 NY) - A Chihuahua was found in a trash compactor at the Vladeck Houses on the Lower East Side, according to police. The dog was apparently thrown down a trash chute from an unknown floor at 45 Jackson Street. It was discovered the morning of March 30.

The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding whomever is responsible.

A $2,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

April is Animal Cruelty Prevention Month.

The NYPD 10th Precinct tweeted: "Help us find the heartless person who put this helpless little dog in a trash compactor. #AnimalCrueltyPreventionMonth #StopAnimalCruelty


