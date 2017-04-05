Nivea apologizes for 'White Is Purity' ad

File photo (Flickr / Justus Blumer)
Posted:Apr 05 2017 07:37PM CDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 02:49PM CDT

(FOX News) - Nivea pulled a “White Is Purity” deodorant ad after critics blasted the German skin care company for promoting white supremacy, according to reports on Wednesday.

The ad appeared on Facebook last week and was aimed at the company’s customers in the Middle East.

The spot pitching Nivea’s “Invisible for Black and White” showed a woman with her back to the camera and her dark hair flowing over a white robe.

At the bottom of the ad, in all caps, the slogan said: “WHITE IS PURITY.”

Read the full report at FOXNews.com.

