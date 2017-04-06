Plane makes emergency landing alongside Allen highway

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 06 2017 11:48AM CDT

Updated:Apr 06 2017 04:20PM CDT

ALLEN, Texas - A small plane made an emergency landing on a road Thursday morning in Allen.

The single-engine Cessna lost power during flight. The pilot was in contact with the control facility at DFW but determined he would not make it to an airport.

The pilot landed the plane on the service road of Highway 121 between Custer Road and Exchange Parkway.

The pilot was the only person on board, and no one was hurt.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories