Man accused of chasing family member with hatchet

Source: Toledo Police
By: Katie Tschopp

Posted:Apr 07 2017 04:51PM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 05:20PM CDT

TOLEDO, Ohio (FOX 11) - A man from Toledo, Ohio has pleaded not guilty to chasing a family member with a hatchet.

According to a local paper, Noel Dawson Jr is charged with domestic violence, assault and failure to disclose personal information. 

The 63-year-old is accused of swinging a hatchet at a male family member-- but hitting the man's truck instead.

Court records show Dawson refused to give his information to police, but instead just shouted obscenities.

He is being held on $50,000 bond.

