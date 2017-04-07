Man accused of chasing family member with hatchet

TOLEDO, Ohio (FOX 11) - A man from Toledo, Ohio has pleaded not guilty to chasing a family member with a hatchet.
According to a local paper, Noel Dawson Jr is charged with domestic violence, assault and failure to disclose personal information.
The 63-year-old is accused of swinging a hatchet at a male family member-- but hitting the man's truck instead.
Court records show Dawson refused to give his information to police, but instead just shouted obscenities.
He is being held on $50,000 bond.
