Toddler passed out on sidewalk at midnight apparently overdosed, police say

Brandy Estep and Jason Bolden. Source: Portsmouth Police
Brandy Estep and Jason Bolden. Source: Portsmouth Police

Posted:Apr 07 2017 12:29PM CDT

Updated:Apr 07 2017 08:01PM CDT

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (FOX 11/ AP) - Police who responded to a report of an Ohio toddler apparently passing out on a sidewalk from a suspected drug overdose in the middle of the night say she was treated at a hospital, and her parents are charged with child endangering.

Portsmouth police say a frantic person approached an officer Wednesday, shortly after midnight, seeking help for the 18-month-old girl, who was unconscious and having trouble breathing. Police say the girl's father and another person drove her to a hospital before the officer arrived at the scene in the Ohio River city, about 90 miles east of Cincinnati.

Police found the girl's 26-year-old mother unresponsive from a suspected heroin overdose inside their apartment nearby. She also received medical treatment.

Court records didn't list attorneys for the parents.

According to local media, the parents-- Brandy Estep and Jason Bolden-- are charged with one count each of child endangering, a third degree felony that carried a maximum penalty of three years in prison.

