'I love you Mommy': Heartbroken mother shares 4-year-old son's final moments of cancer battle

A heartbroken mother has shared an emotional Facebook post addressed to her son Nolan, two months after he died of cancer.

Ruth Scully, from Maryland, revealed the pain of watching her child suffer, and the final miracle before she lost him.

Nolan was diagnosed with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer, in November 2015 and passed away in February this year, aged four. His mum says she had long wanted to write about his last days and “how he was made of nothing but pure love.”

On a page she and husband Jonathan created for “Nolan Strong”, Ruth describes her feelings as “agony unlike any other”, in a beautiful tribute that has left readers in tears.

