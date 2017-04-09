Man eats 255 Peeps in 5 minutes

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Maryland (Fox 32 News) - There's a competitive eating contest for just about everything these days, including Peeps.
On Saturday, world-ranked competitive eaters faced each other down at the National Harbor Peeps Eating World Championship in Maryland.
The winner was Matt Stonie of California, who ate 255 Peeps in five minutes, a far cry above the 200 Peeps he ate last year.
Peeps are made by Just Born of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. The factory makes more than a billion Peeps every year.
Each bunny-shaped Peep has 28 calories. Chick-shaped Peeps have 32 calories.
