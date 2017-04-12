8-year-old drives little sister to McDonald's for cheeseburger

Posted:Apr 12 2017 10:14AM CDT

Updated:Apr 12 2017 10:15AM CDT

An 8-year-old Ohio boy jumped into his father's van with his 4-year-old sister to take a road trip for cheeseburgers.

It reportedly happened on Sunday in East Palestine.

The police told WFMJ that the boy pulled up to the drive-thru at about 8 p.m. about a half mile away from his home.

Witnesses said the boy followed all of the proper driving rules, including stopping for lights and going below the speed limit.

Police told the local media that the boy had watched videos on YouTube to learn the proper way to drive.

The children reportedly got to eat burgers while they waited to be picked up.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories