Trump Jr. mocks college students' concern over Chick-fil-A

By: Associated Press

Posted:Apr 13 2017 02:19PM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 05:59PM CDT

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Donald Trump Jr. has taken to Twitter to mock a group of Pittsburgh college students opposed to the addition of a Chick-fil-A restaurant to their campus.

A student newspaper at Duquesne University reports that a student government representative last month proposed asking the university to reconsider the addition of a Chick-fil-A. Niko Martini told The Duquesne Duke that Chick-fil-A "has a questionable history on civil rights and human rights."

Trump Jr. tweeted a link to an article on the controversy Thursday and wrote: "Luckily these students wont likely have to tackle issues more stressful than a yummy chicken sandwich in their lives... Oh Wait #triggered"

Chick-fil-A CEO Dan Cathy has publicly spoken about his opposition to gay marriage. The Atlanta-based company said in a statement Thursday: "Everyone is welcome in our restaurants."


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories