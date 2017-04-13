Target recalls water-absorbing Easter toys

Posted:Apr 13 2017 04:47PM CDT

Updated:Apr 13 2017 07:53PM CDT

(FOX 13) - A toy sold at Target stores nationwide is being recalled because, if accidentally ingested by a child, it could expand and cause intestinal obstructions.

The Hatch and Grow Easter Egg, Hatch Your Own Dino Egg, and Hatch and Grow toys are designed to absorb water and expand. But if the small toy is ingested, it can expand inside a child's body and cause intestinal obstructions, resulting in severe discomfort, vomiting, dehydration and could be life threatening. 

Surgery could even be required to remove the toy from the body. The Consumer Product Safety Commission says medical professionals and parents should be aware that there is a possibility that the toys might not show up on an x-ray.

No injuries have been reported with this toy, according to CPSC. Anyone who has purchased one of 560,000 of these toys should immediately take it away from children and return it to any Target store for a full refund.

For more information about this recall, visit https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2017/Target-Recalls-Water-Absorbing-Toys

You can also call Target at 800-440-0680 between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT Monday through Sunday, or go to www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from February 2017 through March 2017 for about $1.


