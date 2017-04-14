Horse corralled by police after running through Center City

Posted:Apr 14 2017 06:54AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 11:23AM CDT

FISHTOWN (WTXF) - PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police used carrots to corral a horse that got loose and blocked traffic at an intersection in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood.

Police believe the animal got loose from the city's Fairmount Park stables. Officials there didn't immediately return a call for comment.

The horse was seen galloping through the city streets before being captured by police at Girard Avenue and Richmond Street about 7:15 a.m. Friday.

Officers used carrots to attract and calm down the horse, so they could put him in a trailer.


