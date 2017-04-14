19-year-old skateboarder killed by hit-and-run driver in Granbury

By: FOX4News.com Staff

Posted:Apr 14 2017 10:26AM CDT

Updated:Apr 14 2017 10:26AM CDT

GRANBURY, Texas - A 19-year-old skateboarder was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Granbury Thursday night.

Texas Department of Public Safety officials said it happened around 10 p.m. as Blythe Baggett was riding his skateboard on the westbound side of Acton Highway.

A driver hit him but never stopped to help. A passing motorist later reported finding his body.

"I can't wrap my head around how somebody could run my son down and just leave and not even try to help him,” said Tracy Sciba, Blythe’s mom.

A black rearview mirror was among the debris found after the impact.

Family friend Ricky Wallace says Baggett would always stop to help anyone.

"His dad is the same way I've called him a couple of time needed some really serious help and he drops whatever he's doing to help that's where his body learned it from,” Wallace said.

Friends say Baggett had dreams of being a bull rider, but at 19 he was still making his way in life.

"One of the toughest people you'd every meet, but at the same time he had a heart of gold. If he cared about you, you never had to question it,” said aunt Kayce Barnes.

Friends say Baggett's father is devastated by the loss. He was on a fishing trip with his son just last weekend.

“Anybody who says a man don't cry has never felt love or remorse or mourning,” Wallace said.

Officials and family members are hoping someone will come forward with information about the hit-and-run driver. The vehicle involved likely now has some damage, including that missing black rearview mirror.

Tipsters should call the Texas Highway Patrol in Granbury at 817-579-3337.


