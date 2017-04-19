Florida man accused of biting dog

Posted:Apr 19 2017 05:19PM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 08:57PM CDT

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - A Brevard County man was arrested, accused of biting the family dog.  Police said the suspect told them he was trying to "teach the dog a lesson."

According to investigators, Zachary Kelly, 30, became upset with Pheobe, a four-month-old puppy who was "acting up."  They say he held the dog down and bit her on the ears, causing the animal to repeatedly yelp.

"I'm obviously not happy about it," said Jessica Wenner, the suspect's girlfriend and dog's owner.

Wenner said the dog's cage was broken when police say the animal cruelty led to a fight between the suspect and his brother, whom he also bit on the chest.

"He has some marks on him, but he's fine," explained Wenner. 

Wenner allowed us to visit with Pheobe and even check her ears. Despite what police said happened to the dog, the puppy appeared to be doing okay.

A judge ordered the suspect not to have any contact with his brother or the dog.  Kelly is charged with animal cruelty and battery. 

 


