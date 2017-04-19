Police need help ID'ing elderly man, in hospital more than a month

Do you recognize this man?
Posted:Apr 19 2017 11:17AM CDT

Updated:Apr 19 2017 11:19AM CDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Police are asking for your help identifying the man in this picture, as they look for his family and/or caregivers

Philadelphia police say more than a month ago, back on March 14, he was brought from Philadelphia International Airport to Methodist Hospital, where they admitted him.

Now, as of Wednesday, he has still not been identified.

Police say he suffers from advanced dementia and other ailments.

He only speaks Spanish, but cannot talk about himself, or communicate biographical information.

He is described as an Hispanic man, 80-85 years old, weighing 100 lbs., with brown eyes and gray balding hair.

Anyone with information on this man is asked to contact the department’s South Detective Division at 215-686-3013, or call 911.


