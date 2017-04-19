Teen starts GoFundMe to save his grandparents' Arizona home

By: Danielle Miller

Posted:Apr 19 2017 05:28PM CDT

Updated:Apr 20 2017 07:33PM CDT

PHOENIX (KSAZ) - You might not think of a 15-year-old as a typical homeowner, but this teen is on a mission to buy his grandparents' house in the west valley.

Bryson Williams, who's visiting his grandparents from Boston, is not happy with the sign hanging in their front yard. His grandparents had to list their Litchfield Park home recently after falling on hard times.

Bryon's grandparents have had the home since 2003 and even lost it once to a devastating fire in 2005 but soon rebuilt it.

Bryson's grandfather is recovering from surgery and the couple can no longer afford to live there, so Bryson had an idea to raise the money to keep his family in their home.

VIDEO: FOX 10's Danielle Miller reports.

Online: www.gofundme.com/help-me-buy-my-grandparents-home


