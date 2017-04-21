Man walking on Dallas sidewalk killed after car strikes him

A pedestrian was killed Thursday afternoon in Dallas after a car barreled onto a sidewalk and struck him.

The 68-year-old Hispanic man was walking on the sidewalk along Lemmon Avenue when he was struck by a Honda Pilot driven by a 28-year-old Asian woman about 4 p.m. Thursday.

The woman’s vehicle struck the southwest curb of 4800 Lemmon Avenue at Kings Road and went onto the sidewalk. She then struck a fire hydrant, crossed Kings Road, remained on the sidewalk, struck a wooden utility pole, then struck the 68-year-old man and finally came to rest after striking a second wooden utility pole.

Some eyewitnesses said the woman’s car was travelling at a high rate of speed.

The man was taken to Parkland Hospital, where he was declared dead.

The woman was released by Dallas police at the scene with no charges filed.