U.S. may charge Julian Assange of Wikileaks

Julian Assange on a balcony at the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (File)
 
Julian Assange on a balcony at the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (File)

Attorney General Jeff Sessions
 
Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Julian Assange on a balcony at the Embassy of Ecuador in London. (File)
Attorney General Jeff Sessions

Posted:Apr 21 2017 02:59PM CDT

Updated:Apr 21 2017 02:59PM CDT

Despite President Trump once saying he loves Wikileaks, the Department of Justice is considering bringing criminal charges against Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. Attorney General Jeff Sessions called Assange's arrest a priority.

"We are going to step up our effort and already are stepping up our efforts on all leaks. This is a matter that's gone beyond anything that I'm aware of," Sessions said. "We have professionals that been at the security business of the United States for many years that are shocked by the number of leaks and some of them are quite serious. So yes, it is a priority."

Last month, Wikileaks released nearly 8,000 documents revealing secrets of CIA espionage. Possible charges include conspiracy, theft of government property, and violating the espionage act.

During the Obama administration, the DOJ determined that bringing charges against Assange would be too difficult because of First Amendment protections.

Assange is currently holed up at the Embassy of Ecuador in London seeking to avoid rape allegations in Sweden. His lawyer said he had no communication with the Department of Justice about a potential case against Assange.


