Man viciously attacked by two pit bulls while trying to save his little dog News Man viciously attacked by pit bulls while trying to save his little dog A pit bull attack leaving both a man and his Jack Russell terrier severely injured was caught on camera.

We want to warn you that some viewers might find the video hard to watch.

The man who was viciously attacked by two pit bulls while trying to save his little dog spoke to FOX 11 about his terrifying ordeal.

The incident happened on a dock at Catalina Island. The victim's daughter said her dad was walking his Jack Russell terrier when two un-leashed pit bulls attacked.

The victim threw himself on his dog to protect him, but then the pit bulls started attacking the man.

The agitated dogs turned on their owner, a woman seen in the video sitting down on the dock.

The male victim and his dog both needed emergency surgery to repair deep gashes across their bodies, and the owner has agreed to euthanize her pit bulls.

A gofundmepage has been set up to help pay for medical and vet bills.

