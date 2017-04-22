Dog tries Unicorn Frappuccino

Posted:Apr 22 2017 03:30PM CDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 06:48PM CDT

SACRAMENTO, Cal. - An animal shelter in Sacramento, California took a lucky dog out to try Starbucks newest drink. The dog, Baby Ruth, got a chance to try the Unicorn Frappuccino.

Baby Ruth is a member of the Front Street Animal Shelter. The shelter sent out the video for everyone to enjoy. In the video, the dog gets transformed into a princess unicorn mid-drink.

The animal shelter is hoping to see Baby Ruth adopted soon.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories