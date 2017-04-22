Giant recalls jalapeno-flavored Lay's chips

Posted:Apr 22 2017 12:44PM CDT

Updated:Apr 22 2017 12:44PM CDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Giants and Martin's food stores issued a recall for a popular potato chip snack on Saturday.

The Lay's Kettle Cooked jalapeno-flavored potato chips were taken off shelves for possible Salmonella contamination in the jalapeno seasoning. 

The recall includes the Frito Lay 2 Go Bold Mix, Lays Kettle Cooked Variety Pack, and the Lays Kettle Cooked Potato Chips Jalapeno. 

According to the food store spokesperson, no illnesses have been reported yet. 


