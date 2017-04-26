Ann Coulter's Berkeley speech canceled

Posted:Apr 26 2017 12:14PM CDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 12:14PM CDT

BERKELEY (KTVU) -- The speech by conservative pundit Ann Coulter that had been scheduled for Thursday on the campus of U.C. Berkeley then canceled then rescheduled has been canceled again. 

Coulter told FOX News that she was pulling out of the controversial speaking engagement, which has generated a lawsuit by the student group that invited her to campus as well as threats of protests by organizations that did not want her on campus. She followed that statement with a series of six tweets that seem to confirm the speech would not happen.

"I’m so sorry Berkeley canceled my speech. I’m so sorry YAF acquiesced in the cancelation. And I'm so sorry for free speech crushed by thugs," she tweete.

On Tuesday, the Young America's Foundation, which was part of the effort to bring Coulter to campus, announced that it would not move forward with the April 27 speech because of safety concerns.

"Ms. Coulter may still choose to speak in some form on campus, but Young America’s Foundation will not jeopardize the safety of its staff or students," the group's statement said.

FOX News reported that by Wednesday YAF had "actively" opposed Coulter’s speech, she said, and "ordered the lawyer not [to] file for [a] court order" which would have mandated a room for the talk. The college republicans are bound by YAF’s decision, Coulter said, "so there’s nothing more I can do."

"I looked over my shoulder and my allies had joined the other team," Coulter said in an email to FOX News.

Young America's Foundation, BridgeCal and Berkeley College Republicans had invited Coulter to campus to speak Thursday. The College Republicans group said Coulter's speech had been set for 2 p.m. Thursday at Sproul Plaza.

MORE COVERAGE

Last week, Berkeley administrators had canceled the Coulter speech, saying the school was unable to secure a suitable and safe venue for the speech. School administrators said previously that campus police had received credible evidence that outsiders would try to disrupt the Coulter speech.

Vice Chancellor Scott Biddy and student affairs Vice Chancellor Stephen Sutton wrote to the Berkeley College Republicans last week saying, "We have been unable to find a safe and suitable venue for your planned April 27th event featuring Ann Coulter. We therefore must now work together to reschedule her appearance for a later date."

Coulter is now at the center of a civil rights lawsuit filed this week against the school by students who say the school is violating their right to free speech by canceling the conservative pundit's speaking event on campus this week.

A legal team led by Harmeet Dhillon, a San Francisco attorney who is also a prominent California Republican, filed the case on behalf of the Berkeley College Republicans, who invited Coulter, and the Young America's Foundation, which is helping to organize and finance the event.

The lawsuit accuses the university of trying "to restrict and stifle the speech of conservative students whose voices fall beyond the campus political orthodoxy."

University officials said they were preparing for possible violence on campus whether Coulter comes to speak or not.

Campus spokesman Dan Mogulof said UC Berkeley officials had not heard directly from Coulter on Wednesday. But he said even if she cancels, some groups that support or oppose her could still turn out on campus.
 
He said police were taking necessary steps to protect the campus but he declined to elaborate.
 
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
 

