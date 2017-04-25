Second baby giraffe born at Houston Zoo in two weeks

- A baby Masai giraffe was born at the Houston Zoo Monday morning, making it the second giraffe born at the Houston Zoo in two weeks--and look at that face!

Zoo staff say the female giraffe was born to second-time mom Asali at 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The giraffe was born at the McGovern Giraffe Barn at the African Forest. Asali is a cautious mother and the team is monitoring mom and baby closely to make sure they are bonding and nursing well, the zoo says. The calf will make her debut in a few days.

According to the zoo, Masai giraffe pregnancies last from 14 to 15 months, and a newborn Masai giraffe calf can weigh between 125 and 150 pounds. The newborn calf weighs 148 pounds and stands around 6 feet 6 inches tall.

Two weeks ago on April 12, baby Masai giraffe was born at the Houston Zoo to mother giraffe Tyra. The giraffe has since been named Zindzhi. Houston Zoo is now home to seven Masai giraffes.