Video: NJ newborn feeds himself

- The loved ones of a newborn from New Jersey were so floored by his self-feeding skills that they shared videos of him on YouTube that are quickly going viral.

Adam, who according to the caption in the first video is 18 days old, is seen holding his own bottle while he drinks from it.

The second video posted on April 24 at 19 days old shows baby Adam at it again, only this time he drops the bottle once he's done.