Meteor caught on camera in Florida Keys

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 26 2017 02:02PM CDT

Updated:Apr 26 2017 08:52PM CDT

BIG PINE KEY (FOX 13) - A quick but bright meteor lit up the skies over southwestern Florida late Tuesday.

Dash-cam video shared by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office showed the meteor flashing into view, then apparently breaking up into several pieces. The sheriff office says the footage was captured by Sgt. Evan Calhoun just before 11 p.m. while he was working in the Lower Keys.

Social media users reported seeing the meteor from as far as Bartow and Tampa.


