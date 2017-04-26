Officers give homeless man incredible makeover

By: FOX 13 News staff

Posted:Apr 26 2017 09:43AM CDT

Updated:Apr 27 2017 10:13AM CDT

ROME, New York (FOX 13) - The Rome, New York, Police Department is getting attention online for helping out a homeless man.

On their Facebook page, they shared numerous photos of a local homeless man with a wild mane of hair and a long, tangled beard getting a haircut and shave from two of its officers, who also provided him with some donated clothes.

The homeless man, Bobby, had been talking with an officer and told him he would love to get a haircut and take a warm shower, as it had been a while since he had done either.

The police department documented his grooming in detail, and shared photos of him selecting new clothing from a large pile of donated items.

Bobby rocks a fashionable spiked hairdo at the end of the experience and walks off with a bag full of new clothes.


