RECALL: Party Animal recalls dog food, potential presence of pentobarbital

Party Animal is recalling dog food after receiving reports of the discomfort experienced by the pet who consumed this food. On April 13, a retailer in Texas notified Party Animal that their customer had presented samples of our 13-ounce-can Cocolicious Beef & Turkey dog food (Lot #0136E15204 04, best by July 2019) and 13-ounce-can Cocolicious Chicken & Beef dog food (Lot #0134E15 237 13, best by August 2019) to a testing lab, and that the results had tested positive for pentobarbital.

Party Animal has requested those results.

They also tracked the lot numbers of the food in question and determined that the food had been manufactured and distributed in 2015. The two probable retailers that had sold the customer the food has been contacted and asked to isolate all remaining cans from these lots. If pet parents have cans with either of those lot numbers in their possession, they should return them to the place of purchase and receive a full refund.

Out of an abundance of caution, Party Animal is retrieving the remainder of these two lots nationwide.

Party Animal is working with their distributors and retailers to determine if any additional beef-flavored products manufactured during this 2015 production period remain on shelves and, if so, to retrieve them from shelves, immediately, as well.

Party Animal wishes to emphasize that they have submitted many recent lots of our beef flavors for testing and all have tested negative for any pentobarbital. They have also had extensive discussions with their manufacturer regarding the potential cause of the reported contamination of the 2015 lots, and will continue with such discussions even as they await testing results for the 2015 lots.

