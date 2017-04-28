Grand Canyon National Park officials: recovered body may be that of 14-year-old hiker

Posted:Apr 28 2017 07:01PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 07:01PM CDT

Officials with Grand Canyon National Park said Friday that a body found on the Colorado River may be that of missing 14-year-old Jackson Standefer, a Tennessee teen who went missing with his step-grandmother.

According to a statement, the body was found by people on a commercial river trip, at River Mile 152. Park rangers recovered the body, which was eventually taken to the Coconino County Medical Examiner.

Standefer was reported missing on April 15 by members of his hiking party, after he reportedly lost his footing while crossing Tapeats Creek with his step-grandmother, identified as LouAnn Merrell. A multi-day search and rescue operation was conducted by National Park Service officials.

Officials said the Coconino County Medical Examiner will determine whether the body is that of Standefer. NPS and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are conducting an investigation into the incident.

Merrell, who is from Utah, has not been found.

The Associated Press (AP) contributed to the report.


