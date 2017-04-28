2 teen girls wanted for attempted murder in Hinckley, Minnesota

By: Rose Heaphy

Posted:Apr 28 2017 04:21PM CDT

Updated:Apr 28 2017 04:21PM CDT

HINCKLEY, Minn. (KMSP) - The Pine County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help to find two 17-year-old girls who police believe were involved in an attempted homicide in Hinckley.

Investigators believe on Wednesday, Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed and Tayah Valorios Thomas stabbed a male victim, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

The teens fled the scene. Their whereabouts and mode of transportation are unknown.

Anyone with information about where Asiel or Tayah might be is urged to contact the Pine County
Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380 or call 9-1-1.


