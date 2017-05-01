Triplets undergo skull surgery News Triplets undergo skull surgery Hunter, Jackson and Kaden were born five weeks early. Having triplets is a feat in itself but first-time parents Amy and Mike learned their boys had a skull condition known as craniosynostosis where bones in the skull were fused restricting growth.

The team of doctors at Stony Brook Children's Hospital performed what is said to be the first surgery on triplets in January. Hunter and Jackson, who are identical, had long and narrow shaped heads, a condition known as sagittal synostosis. Kaden, their fraternal brothers had metopic synostosis, characterized by a more triangular-shaped forehead. Different from a traditional open-skull surgery, this was done laparoscopically.

The helmets help mold the shape of the babies' skulls. Doctors say they'll wear them for another 3-6 months. The 6-month-old boys now are hitting all developmental milestones and don't seem to mind the helmets.

Craniosynostosis is said to occur in 1 in 2,500 babies. Doctors say those odd for triplets are 1 in about 500 trillion. The boys are expected to lead healthy and happy lives.