Rape charges dropped against teens in Rockville High case

- Prosecutors have dropped rape charges filed against a 17-year-old Rockville High School student accused of raping a fellow 14-year-old student in a school bathroom. Charges against an 18-year-old also charged in the case are in the process of being dropped as well.

The Montgomery County States Attorneys came to the decision to drop the charges against Jose Montano, 17, and Henry Sanchez-Milan, 18, after reviewing security video from the school and talking to witnesses. According to Montano's defense attorney, the video shows the 14-year-old girl willingly walking into the school bathroom while making out with Montano on the day the alleged rape took place.

Both Montano and Sanchez-Milan were charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual offenses charges. Instead, the state says it will now pursue child pornography charges against Montano in juvenile court, and also against Sanchez-Milan.

FOX 5’s Alexandra Limon reports that Montano may remain in jail given the possibility of charges of child pornography. If released, he may be taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Attorneys for Montano were outraged at the possibility of new charges, and say child pornography laws were not created for these circumstances.

In a statement, Montgomery County Public School Superintendent Jack Smith said charges against both Montano and Sanchez-Milan, have been dropped. Smith's statement also said the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Sanchez-Milan will be charged with one count of possession of child pornography and that Montano will be referred to the juvenile court system. According to Smith, “No other charges are being pursued.”

Montano was arrested on March 16. He and Sanchez-Milan, were accused of raping a 14-year-old girl inside a bathroom at Rockville High. Montano and Sanchez-Milan were charged as adults in the case. They have been held without bond since their arrests.

Montano's attorney told FOX 5 last month that sex between his client and the 14-year-old girl was consensual. In court, he told a judge the alleged victim exchanged sexually explicit text messages with Montano before the incedent agreeing to have sex with him. At that time, a judge explained that even if the girl had previously agreed to have sex with him, it doesn't mean she couldn't have changed her mind, and there is no evidence to show that she agreed to have sex with both suspects.

At the same March 30 hearing, prosecutors claimed text messages between the two suspects would show a "conspiracy" to rape the girl, and plans to blackmail her into having sex with both of them. They also said photos of both suspects flashing MS-13 gang sign had been found on their phone, but attorneys for both suspects deny gang involvement.

Both Montano and Sanchez-Milan are in the U.S. illegally, authorities have said. Montano's attorney previously told FOX 5 that his client Montano came to the U.S. after his mother and adoptive grandmother passed away, so that he could be closer to relatives.

The story gained national attention, and even the White House commented on the case. Press Secretary Sean Spicer said in a briefing after the news broke that the accusations were "horrendous, horrible and disgusting."

