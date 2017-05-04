CBP: Woman tried to smuggle heroin taped onto buttocks at Arizona-Mexico border

Posted:May 04 2017 04:45PM CDT

Updated:May 05 2017 01:38PM CDT

NOGALES, Ariz. (KSAZ) - Officials with the United States Customs and Border Protection said three Arizonans -- all women -- have been arrested at the Port of Nogales Tuesday, and accused of smuggling drugs.

According to a statement released Thursday, all of the arrests happened at the Dennis DeConcini crossing, and the first woman arrested is a 38-year-old from Peoria. She was reportedly going back to Mexico, and nearly 22 pounds of meth were found in the rear quarter panels of the SUV she was driving.

The drugs found in that vehicle are worth about $65,000, according to CBP officials.

During the afternoon hours, officials found a 47-year-old from Nogales had close to three pounds of heroin hidden inside the back of her pants. The woman, according to officials, was entering the U.S. via the pedestrian lanes, and the drugs found on her person is worth over $45,000.

Later on, officials said a 26-year-old from Rio Rico was referred for an additional inspection of her sedan, as she was returning from Mexico. Officers reportedly found over 10 pounds of heroin, after a narcotics-detection canine was alerted to the back of the car. The drugs are reportedly worth over $178,000.

Officials said the three women were turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement's homeland security investigations team.


  • Popular

  • Recent

WATCH FOX 7 NEWS LIVE

FOX 7 News streams at the following times (all times Central):


Monday - Friday

4:30 a.m. - 10 a.m.

12 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.

5 p.m. - 6 p.m.

9 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Saturday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday

6 a.m. - 8 a.m.

5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

9 p.m. to 10 p.m.


Schedule subject to change in the event of network sports coverage.

We also stream press conferences and other breaking news coverage from time to time. When we are not in a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent broadcast.

To enter full screen Mode click the button.

For closed captioning, click on the button while in full screen mode.

Desktop/tablet users: To choose the stream's video quality, click on the button (while in full screen mode) and choose from 432p or 270p.

Mobile users:The video quality default is to your phone's settings.

Please allow time for buffering. If the stream stalls, refresh your browser. Thanks for watching

Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories